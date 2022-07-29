14 Popular Weekend Day Trips with Incredible Views

howdoesshe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
aarp.org
Retire in the Woods or on the Beach?
The Scenario: Time to choose: retirement in Wisconsin or Florida?. Check out the choices the Reweys had. 1. Panama City, Florida - Keep Things Simple ($156,000) Chris loved the beach life and Florida’s low taxes, so he wondered: Why not consider quitting Wisconsin completely and moving to Panama City full-time?
wtoc.com
Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, GA USA
My family and I went fishing and me and my little brother were playing we were playing hide and seek and it was just hanging in a bush, I wasn’t sure what it was so I went to show my mom and we found your website. This simple gesture was so sweet and put a smile on my face and a little more love in my heart. Thank you.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure
On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
WJCL
Nine rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. — The Coast Guard and other local agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water after their boat hit an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island. Coast Guard officials told WJCL the initial call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The 20-foot vessel hit...
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
wtvy.com
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group is recognizing a local 55 and older community as one of the top places to live that kind of lifestyle. “It’s only half past 12, but I...
musicfestnews.com
Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced
Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
niceville.com
Eglin’s newest wing has a new leader
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The newest wing at Eglin Air Force Base has new leadership. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander, Col Joshua Koslov, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28. Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new...
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Bananas fry the Bacon 8-3 in game one of the playoffs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas get off to a hot start as they are trying to repeat as the Coastal Plain League champions, defeating the Macon Bacon 8-3 Sunday evening. The Bananas found themselves in an early hole in the top of the first inning, down 3-0. However, the quick response made the […]
blufftontoday.com
Downed airplane found in Jasper County; pilot taken to hospital
An airplane that went missing on radar in Savannah was found to have crashed in a wooded area near Ridgeland on Saturday, Jasper County Fire-Rescue said. First responders found the pilot after the crash site was found off Bailey Mill Road. The pilot was taken to a local trauma center and their condition was unknown Saturday evening, spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas said.
