Presser Points: Coach Daboll looks ahead to Day 3

www.giants.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Matthew Stafford, Rams get worrying update on Van Jefferson’s knee injury
The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to defend their title in the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, Matthew Stafford and the high-powered Rams offense may have to do so without wide receiver Van Jefferson for the beginning of the season. The explosive wideout played a huge part in Los Angeles’...
AthlonSports.com
Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On 2022 Starting Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods
New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Bills schedule: Preseason opens against the Colts
Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 13 Colts 4:00 PM WIVB, WROC
Raiders: 3 players who can replace edge rusher Kyler Fackrell
The Las Vegas Raiders fielded an All-Pro and Pro Bowl alternate edge rushing duo in 2021. Despite the big success from the pair, the team decided to push for an upgrade, acquiring ’19 Defensive Player of the Year runner up Chandler Jones. Now with two All-Pros going after opposing...
Yardbarker
Anthony Averett On Raiders DBs: We’re Doing A Great Job
The Las Vegas Raiders are fielding a relatively new cornerback group with training camp underway. Among those new defenders is a former Baltimore Raven, Anthony Averett. If the season started today, the Raiders would field Averett with Rock Ya-Sin opposite of him and Nate Hobbs in the nickel. It’s certainly a different look with Casey Hayward and Brandon Facyson long gone. This year’s cornerback corps (currently without Trayvon Mullen) has their work cut out for them. They’re currently preparing for the 2022 season by covering one of the best receiving units in the NFL.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
RELATED PEOPLE
Injury Update For Bills Star Micah Hyde, Who Left Practice On Cart
During this Friday's practice session for the Buffalo Bills, safety Micah Hyde went down with a lower body injury. He ultimately had to take a golf cart to the locker room. Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury after coming down with an interception in team drills. After limping to the sideline,...
NFL
Training Camp Buzz: Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia taking control of Patriots offense
The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL. Belichick the...
Comments / 0