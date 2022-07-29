ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillington, NC

'I just passed out': Good Samaritan saves choking woman at Lillington restaurant

 3 days ago

An evening out with family and friends at the "Lillington Sports Zone Restaurant and Grill" turned absolutely terrifying for Cynthia Munday.

"I remember not being able to breathe and then I just passed out. It was just a scary experience," she said.

Her daughter, Priscilla, rushed across the table to help her mother, but didn't know what to do.

A few tables away Connor Stephenson, a local realtor, overheard the commotion and jumped into action.

"I thought if no one else is going to help then I'm going to jump up. This is happening. I am not going to let this person just die right here and right now," Stephenson said.

She isn't formally trained, but acted on pure instinct.

"I felt her go completely limp so I knew there wasn't much time so I really got down and really put everything into it and did it hard about two times and the food dislodged and that's when I knew she was breathing," Stephenson said.

A week later, Munday wanted to thank her hero and the Town of Coats wanted to recognize Stephenson for her actions that saved a life and created a lifelong bond.

"Life is too short and I learned that Wednesday night when I could have lost my life. I mean I'm still breathing and I'm happy to be here," Munday said.

The two can now say the terrifying scene has turned into a life-long bond.

Both women are hoping their story will inspire us all to learn basic life-saving skills in case you're ever in the same situation.

RESOURCES

What to do for choking adult

What to do if child or infant is choking

