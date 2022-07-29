ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

OPINION: Education — and work — are the new norm after high school

 4 days ago
Essence

University Of Michigan Students Walk Out Of White Coat Ceremony To Protest Anti-Abortion Speaker

Students asked the university to select a speaker that aligns with their pro-choice statement. On July 24, students at the University of Michigan walked out of their White Coat Ceremony, an event where incoming medical students receive their white coats to mark their entry into the field of medicine. Students decided to express their disagreement with the university’s choice of speaker, Dr. Kristin Collier, who they called out for her anti-abortion views, as reported by Blavity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan private schools got fed COVID cash, how it was spent isn’t clear

The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just like their peers in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Wayne State University president M. Roy Wilson will step down next summer

M. Roy Wilson will step down as Wayne State University president at the end of July 2023 after 10 years. Wilson is credited with significantly improving the school’s graduation rate. He has faced sharp criticism from some board members in the past. Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson...
DETROIT, MI
CBS 58

Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor

ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
ITHACA, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan PFAS activists urge bolder action at fed hearing in East Lansing

Michigan is home to 10 military sites with known PFAS contamination, but cleanup efforts have been slow. Michigan regulators and activists on Monday urged feds to fund cleanup efforts, research and medical care for veterans. Regulators plan to release draft federal PFAS limits by year’s end. Michigan activists on...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE

