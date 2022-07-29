ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament Could Net You $5,000

By Mario Garcia
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

Free Grab-N-Go Meals for Kids Continue Through Harvest Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy