ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Completes Guestroom and Suite Renovations

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zoey Fields

New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park Mall

Orange Park Mall celebrated the grand opening of Windsor Fashions on Thursday, July 21. The store occupies just over 4,000 square feet near the Food Court. Windsor is a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 300 U.S.-based stores. For location reference, shoppers can find the storefront near the Zumiez in Orange Park Mall in the location where, formerly, PacSun was operated.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Uptown Kitchen & Bar adding dinner Aug. 4

Uptown Kitchen & Bar in Springfield will begin serving dinner Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Gallery Restaurant Group, which also owns the Burrito Gallery brand, owns Uptown at 1303 N. Main St. Shawn Lednick, a member of the Gallery Restaurant Group, credits Chef Kevin Williamson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron

Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Jacksonville Daily Record

George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation

Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools

VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mommypoppins.com

Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida

On a stretch of beach along the “First Coast” of Florida sits Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, two destinations not typically associated with kid-friendly fun. But amid all the retiree splendor, enterprising families will have no trouble entertaining little ones. Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida boast four seasons of fun, including award-winning beaches, destination-worthy state parks, plenty of mini golf, and a host of family-friendly dining options.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Design#Ponte Vedra Inn Club#Ocean House#Peyton House#The Summer House#St John S House
Action News Jax

Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
point2homes.com

2445 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Northlake Apartments is located at 2445 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL. Northlake Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1100 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 32218 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
getnews.info

Pure Harmony Medspa, located in Jacksonville Beach, FL, provides every one of its patients with state-of-the-art medical spa care

Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy