Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Completes Guestroom and Suite Renovations

Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO