Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Completes Guestroom and Suite Renovations

3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse imagesDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park Mall
Orange Park Mall celebrated the grand opening of Windsor Fashions on Thursday, July 21. The store occupies just over 4,000 square feet near the Food Court. Windsor is a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 300 U.S.-based stores. For location reference, shoppers can find the storefront near the Zumiez in Orange Park Mall in the location where, formerly, PacSun was operated.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Uptown Kitchen & Bar adding dinner Aug. 4
Uptown Kitchen & Bar in Springfield will begin serving dinner Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Gallery Restaurant Group, which also owns the Burrito Gallery brand, owns Uptown at 1303 N. Main St. Shawn Lednick, a member of the Gallery Restaurant Group, credits Chef Kevin Williamson...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
residentnews.net
Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur
Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
mommypoppins.com
Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida
On a stretch of beach along the “First Coast” of Florida sits Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, two destinations not typically associated with kid-friendly fun. But amid all the retiree splendor, enterprising families will have no trouble entertaining little ones. Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida boast four seasons of fun, including award-winning beaches, destination-worthy state parks, plenty of mini golf, and a host of family-friendly dining options.
Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
PRICED OUT OF JAX: Southern Roots Filling Station owner says he’s facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some popular local restaurants and other businesses say they’re being priced out of Jacksonville due to rising rental costs. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the Southern Roots Filling Station in Riverside. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Jacksonville’s City Councilmember Rory Diamond introduces ‘Keep Our Families Together Act’
Jacksonville — City Councilman Rory Diamond introduces “Keep Our Families Together Act” to help alleviate Jacksonville’s housing crisis. The legislation allows people to build ‘Accessory Dwelling Units’ (ADU)’s secondary housing units on an already existing single family lot. Sponsored by Council members Michael...
‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.
point2homes.com
2445 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Northlake Apartments is located at 2445 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL. Northlake Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1100 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 32218 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
SPOTLIGHT: Keith Urban returns to Jacksonville for two nights
Jacksonville, Fl — Keith Urban fans will have two chances to see their favorite performer in Jacksonville this week. Urban’s ‘The Speed of Now’ tour, with special guest Ingrid Andress, will be at Daily’s Place on Thursday and Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp are home against...
‘It’s a true blessing’: Tyson Foods, local farm host food giveaway in historic Moncrief Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in historic Moncrief Springs received more than 400 pounds of chicken and pork Friday morning. The event was made possible through a partnership between Tyson Foods Jacksonville and Clara White Mission’s White Harvest Farms. Jane Alston expressed her gratitude for the giveaway. “I just...
getnews.info
Pure Harmony Medspa, located in Jacksonville Beach, FL, provides every one of its patients with state-of-the-art medical spa care
Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman says she moved into rental with no AC, no fridge, no stove -- but was charged for the appliances
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood is speaking out after they said they’ve been dodged by landlords after getting charged for appliances they don’t have in their rental. Oyackiya Lawrence said her family -- for the last 18 days -- has had...
