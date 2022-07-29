College Fantasy Football 2022 Tight End, Defense and Kicker Rankings

athlonsports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Andy Reid Offers Patrick Mahomes Injury Update
Patrick Mahomes had quite the injury scare during training camp this Monday. The Chiefs superstar quarterback hobbled off the field during the practice and was later seen meeting with the team's medical staff. It appeared to be an ankle/foot issue. The good news is Mahomes later returned to practice and...
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'
On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
NFL・
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
49ers Stop Training Camp Following Team Brawl
Tensions ran high during the San Francisco 49ers' training camp practice this Tuesday afternoon. An all-out team brawl unfolded after two of the team's star players began going at it. Niners All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk squared up in what's being described as a "boxing...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Broncos Veteran Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Training Camp Injury
The Broncos' worst nightmare just became a reality. Denver veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Patrick landed awkwardly and suffered a non-contact injury during practice on Tuesday. He had to be carted off the field. To make matters worse, the entire team huddled around Patrick while he was being tended to.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Ohio State Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Buckeyes' Schedule
Expectations are always high for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the 2022 college football season is no exception. Ohio State is coming off a "disappointing" 2021 campaign that saw the Buckeyes win 11 games and the Rose Bowl. Despite this success, fans are eager for a return to the College Football Playoff for a shot at a national title.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings
After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
Houston Texans Make Surprising Veteran Quarterback Cut
The Houston Texans made a surprising veteran quarterback cut this Monday morning. The AFC South franchise has released former Stanford star Kevin Hogan. Hogan signed with the Texans just a few months ago after getting cut by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. But Houston is moving on with other quarterback options.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers Reach Agreement On Significant Contract Extension
A long and turbulent offseason for Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers has finally come to an end. The two sides reached a deal over the weekend. Samuel has reportedly signed a three-year extension with the 49ers. The contract is worth $71.55 million and has $58.1 million guaranteed. The...
Texas A&M soars in the rankings after two monster defensive additions
Texas A&M is now ranked No. 17 in the 2023 On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings after landing two monster commitments from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and Top-100 safety Dalton Brooks. Texas A&M moved up a total of 18 spots with the additions on Saturday. Hill committed to Texas A&M...
2022 MAC Quarterback Rankings
The MAC isn't as deep as it normally is in terms of starpower at the quarterback position, but the league still returns its share of standouts in 2022. Miami's Brett Gabbert leads the quarterback rankings, followed by Toledo's Dequan Finn and Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi in the second tier. Kent State's Collin Schlee is a breakout candidate to watch this year. Quarterback battles at Western Michigan and Buffalo will unfold in fall practice.
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
