Jason Zucarri’s Benebbe: Taking The Confusion Out Of Health Insurance

Undeniably, employers who provide top-of-the-line health care for their employees are offering an invaluable benefit: a safety net that offers peace of mind, freedom from anxiety and a sense of general well-being. In fact, comprehensive health care is so important that it often becomes the decisive factor when an individual considers whether or not to accept a job offer.

There are many in our country who believe that health care is a basic human right. Yet universal health coverage still remains an elusive dream. Jason Zuccari , son of the founder of the Hamilton Insurance Agency, is turning that dream into a reality.

Zuccari knows that even with an availability of potential plans, the complex ins-and-outs of the U.S. healthcare system continue to cause headaches for both sides of the insurance equation. The trick is finding an insurance plan that can benefit both employers and their staff. Zuccari’s App Benebee has arrived at a solution. The innovative app provides cost efficient and effective software that has a track record of making everyone happy.

For any company that provides benefits for its employees, affordability is a primary issue. How can a company balance the strength of a particular plan against its cost?The task is so daunting many a conscientious boss has shied away from making a commitment.

Now with the Benebee app, that nightmare has come to an end. Specifically developed to be user-friendly, BeneBee provides employees with a number of convenient and informative assets unlike traditional insurance platforms. From in-depth handbooks specially made for each provider and enrollment tutorials all the way to in-app virtual insurance cards and 24/7 customer service, BeneBee removes all of the confusion associated with healthcare, making answers and information as simple to obtain as the tap of a screen.

Zuccari and Hamilton Insurance Agency likewise provide streamlined accessibility for employers through BeneLink Connect, the enterprise-oriented side of the application. Featuring assistance with invoicing, bill collection, onboarding, auditing and data accumulation, BeneBee shifts the paradigm for the operations businesses’ healthcare practices, making managing this oft-confusing aspect of running a company easier than ever.

By streamlining all the complicated aspects of the insurance acquisition process, Zuccari has helped transform the snarled-up world of corporate and small business healthcare into a straight forward process.To learn more about BeneBee and its revolutionary services, visit Hamilton Insurance Agency’s website for further information.