Democrats focus on bill to reduce deficit, fund health care and fight climate change

Toomey says Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in deal with Schumer
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin "got taken to the cleaners" in negotiations over a new climate and tax bill.
Senate Democrats' climate and tax bill could have major effects on electric vehicle market, energy
Senate Democrats' climate and tax legislation got a second wind when Senator Joe Manchin agreed to support it. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with New York Times business reporter Jack Ewing about how it could make electric vehicles more accessible and lower people's energy bills.
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
Transcript: Sen. Joe Manchin on "Face the Nation," July 31, 2022
SENATOR JOE MANCHIN: --John, thanks for having me. I appreciate it. JOHN DICKERSON: Let me start with something you said back in 2010 in a debate when you were running for Senate, here's what you said:. SEN. JOE MANCHIN SOT: "I don't think during the time of recession, you mess...
Two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are facing tough primaries today in Washington state. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse are both facing Trump-backed challengers. David Gutman, political reporter for The Seattle Times, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
China warns U.S. will "pay the price" if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a controversial stop in Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, long rumored but never officially declared as part of her itinerary. As the White House seeks to de-escalate tensions, China warns the U.S. will pay the price for challenging its sovereignty over the island. Nancy Cordes reports.
Will President Biden extend the pause on student loan payments? Borrowers left wondering as deadline draws closer
The pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire at the end of this month, but despite the looming deadline, millions of Americans do not have guidance as to whether those payments will actually resume for the first time in more than two years. Federal student loan payments...
Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party
Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Lindsey Graham hires former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn in Georgia election investigation
Former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn will be among the lawyers representing Sen. Lindsey Graham in his effort to block a subpoena from a Georgia special grand jury investigating Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election, court records show. The South Carolina Republican is among a slew of...
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests visit
Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” the US House speaker said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”Ms Pelosi’s visit has heightened tensions between the US and China more than other members of Congress due to her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China says military exercise is ‘self-defence’ act in response to Pelosi in TaiwanNancy Pelosi says visit was to honour ‘bedrock promise’ to ‘always stand with Taiwan’Nancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’
Rep. Mike Turner: It's "very important" that Nancy Pelosi stood up to China and went to Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on Taiwan for a visit today despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the trip as well as the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
Kansas voters uphold right to an abortion: CBS News Flash August 3, 2022
CBS News projects that Kansas voters will uphold the right to an abortion, rejecting a measure that would have tightened curbs or banned abortions, statewide. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan, says went there in peace for the region. China is fuming about the visit. And the Senate has passed the bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits during their military service.
Arizona one of 5 states holding primary elections
Five states are holding primary elections Tuesday. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lana Zak with more about key races happening in the state of Arizona.
Senate approves bill extending benefits to families of officers who die by suicide, sending it to Biden
Washington — The Senate on Monday approved a bill that allows the families of public safety officers who die by suicide to seek death benefits, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for his signature. The legislation, called the Public Safety Officer Support Act, was passed by the upper...
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's warnings
Tensions are rising with China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan's capital of Taipei. CBS News chief White House correspondent, Nancy Cordes has more on her visit. Then David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins anchor Lana Zak to discuss the impact of Pelosi's trip.
Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion law in first legal challenge since Roe's reversal
Washington — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging an Idaho law that outlaws nearly all abortions in the state, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Tuesday, marking the first court fight mounted by the Biden administration after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in June.
Stocks fall Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Stocks declined Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital of Taipei amid a high-pressure standoff with China. She and other members of Congress were greeted by a contingent of Taiwanese officials on the tarmac. In a statement shortly after the plane landed, Pelosi said her visit was...
