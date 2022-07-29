Tennessee sales tax holidays offer opportunities to save

www.courieranywhere.com
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
localmemphis.com
Here's how eligible Tennessee families can get free childcare for the rest of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering parents child care relief for the rest of the year. Beginning Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, TDHS is waiving co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. This means childcare providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate.
localmemphis.com
P-EBT payments officially begin
TENNESSEE, USA — Saving families money this school year is the aim of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT). This federally-funded round of benefits is only for students who qualify for free lunch and were out sick because of COVID-19 (or because their school closed for at least five straight days). The P-EBT program aims to provide nutritional assistance and replace school meals that are missed due to COVID-19-related events.
wpln.org
Tennessee will create 60 new childcare centers with some of the final COVID stimulus money
The YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club are planning nearly 10,000 new childcare spots across Tennessee with the state’s help. The money is coming from what’s left of COVID stimulus funding. The state already works with these nonprofits and subsidizes childcare for those who qualify. That money...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 1, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Peabody Open House (Trenton) Music at the AMP (Jackson) School Supply Giveaway (Lexington) Stories from the Past (Huntingdon) Black Tie and Blue Jeans (Jackson) I-Care Better Community Summit (Jackson) Storytelling (Huntingdon) Sunday, August 7. Hymn Singing (Greenfield) Ice...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric halts disconnections, erases late fees throughout August amid continued heat wave, rising TVA fuel costs
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider. “The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of...
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids
After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky. The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need. Those wishing to donate can do so at...
wpln.org
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
Kingsport Times-News
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
