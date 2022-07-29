State veterinarian warns of Potomac Horse Fever cases in Wayne, DeKalb and Rutherford counties

www.courieranywhere.com
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
fox17.com
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According to SCSO, Craig...
Kingsport Times-News
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
WDEF
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
courieranywhere.com
TBI: Yearlong undercover drug investigation in Hardin County results in 19 indictments
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that a yearlong operation by its special agents, along with 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, resulted in the indictment of 19 people and the arrest of 16 of them on a variety of charges.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Grundy County Man Missing for Over Two Years
It’s been over two years since anyone has seen Joshua Day of Tracy City. Day disappeared while riding a four-wheeler in the Foster Falls area on Friday July 24th, 2020. His four-wheeler was found, but Day remains missing. The 32 year-old at the time was wearing a white shirt,...
Most rural counties in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
'Night and day' | New procedure helped East Tennessee woman go from prescription opioids to pain-free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jane David spent nearly 20 years living with chronic pain. She said multiple car accidents over the years had made it worse. "I wasn't able to walk, couldn't do all the gardening, pain when I was cooking," she said. "Just pain, constant pain." She thought she'd...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky. The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need. Those wishing to donate can do so at...
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
Comments / 0