Neighbours ratings hit 13-year high in Australia as show airs final ever episode

www.digitalspy.com
Related
‘We just don’t get visited’: why Australia is overlooked in world’s best restaurant rankings
When it comes to restaurant awards, there are few events that cause the dining community to froth quite like The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. As the title suggests, it’s an annual list of 50 fine dining restaurants, as voted by over 1,000 food professionals across the globe. The...
digitalspy.com
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan explain why they returned to Neighbours
Neighbours has brought back several classic characters for its last-ever episode (airing tonight, July 29, on Channel 5), including Kylie Minogue's spunky mechanic Charlene Robinson. The Aussie star and her onscreen husband Jason Donovan, who plays Scott Robinson, have looked back on returning to Ramsay Street one last time. When...
digitalspy.com
How Neighbours tricked fans with its emotional finale storyline
Neighbours spoilers follow from the show's series finale. How do you end a show that's never really supposed to end?. It's a dilemma that thankfully doesn't crop up too often in Soapland, but it was exactly the question faced by Neighbours boss Jason Herbison and his team this year after the long-running series was cancelled by Channel 5.
digitalspy.com
16 Neighbours Easter Eggs in final episodes – did you spot them?
You can't accuse the Neighbours team of not having a sense of humour. Ever since the show's axing was announced in February, the episodes have been littered with funny in-jokes and references to the past. Here are 16 of the best examples from recent months. Did you spot them all?
RELATED PEOPLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
digitalspy.com
Verdict on the Neighbours Finale
Tonight sees the final episode of Neighbours go to air. Did it live up to your expectations? Scores out of 10, please!. It was absolutely excellent. Exceeded my expectations and more. Hugely emotional but very satisfying. The end of an era. I didn’t vote because I haven’t watched Neighibours in...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours could return?
It's been reported that Beverley McGarvey, the head of Channel 10, Neighbours' Australian network, has said, it could return in some form - special one-off episodes or reunion shows. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a40754229/neighbours-slim-hope-return/. I rackon they might bring it back for a one-off-special in 3 years time for Neighbours 40th anniversary. I reckon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Neighbours fans notice missing returnee and cut moments in UK version of finale
Update: Neighbours boss explains missing footage in UK series finale episode. Neighbours finally ended its 37 year long run on Friday (July 29) with an epic one hour finale that left fans feeling very emotional. The finale was shown a day earlier in Australia, and now that both versions have...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours fans react to emotional finale as the show comes to an end
Neighbours finale spoilers follow. Neighbours aired its hour-long finale in the UK tonight (July 29), and it had fans of the long-time show feeling extremely emotional. The soap is ending after 37 years of being on air, and the last-ever episode lined up a whole slew of cameos from actors who returned to the series for the big send-off.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star addresses finale return after 28 years away
Neighbours spoilers follow. Former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia has taken to Instagram to share some finale filming snaps and address her return for the last-ever episode, which airs tonight on Channel 5 (July 29). The actress posted a selfie with fellow Neighbours alumni Holly Valance as well as a group...
Traveller Fined More Than $2,600 For Trying To Bring A McDonald's Meal Into Australia
A traveller has learned the hard way what happens when you try to bring food into Australia. Whenever you arrive into Australia, you're greeting with a video and a form explaining that you can't have certain items with you because of biosecurity issues. One backpacker clearly didn't realise how serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie says she's "eternally grateful" to Neighbours
Oscar-nominated movie star Margot Robbie has thanked the show that started off her career — the now-finished Australian soap Neighbours. Robbie played the role of Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 and returned to the role for the soap's last ever episode on July 28. Now, Robbie has spoken about how much she owes to the iconic show in a new interview with The Sun.
digitalspy.com
The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?
The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
Boris Johnson urges England's Lionesses to 'go all the way and bring it home' in Sunday's Euros final against Germany as Larry the Downing Street cat also lends his support
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a rallying call for England's Lionesses to go 'all the way and bring it home' in their Euro 2022 clash against Germany at Wembley Stadium this weekend. The premier, who also roared on the men's team in their Euro 2020 final last summer, his...
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Lisa Armytage on show axe, cancelled return and new audio soap
Former Neighbours star Lisa Armytage has been sharing her Ramsay Street memories as she prepares to make a return to the world of soap in a new audio project. Lisa, best known for playing the original Beverly Robinson between 1987 and 1989, has been cast in 14-part audio soap Riverside.
digitalspy.com
PBS America SKY 174 Clock to air.
Ten second clock appeared at start of current break. White clock and text on Blue background. Not as tasteful as the old one's.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals hopes to host Eurovision
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has expressed her delight that the UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and said that she hopes the event can be staged in Salford. This year, Odudu presented the United Kingdom's jury vote from Greater Manchester and she told The Mirror that...
‘Have some respect’: Neighbours fans irate at Home and Away adverts running during series finale
The Australian soap opera, Neighbours, has come to an end after a 37-year run.The show, which aired its final episode on Friday (29 July), has proved to be a launching pad for Australian actors on their way to superstardom, as well as a fixture in many UK homes.Viewers who hadn’t watched the series in years commented about how they had tuned in one last time to see the characters of Ramsay Street.According to social media, quite a few were shocked to see Channel 5 running adverts for rival Australian soap, Home and Away, moving to the now vacant lunchtime...
Comments / 0