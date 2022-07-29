ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Neighbours ratings hit 13-year high in Australia as show airs final ever episode

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan explain why they returned to Neighbours

Neighbours has brought back several classic characters for its last-ever episode (airing tonight, July 29, on Channel 5), including Kylie Minogue's spunky mechanic Charlene Robinson. The Aussie star and her onscreen husband Jason Donovan, who plays Scott Robinson, have looked back on returning to Ramsay Street one last time. When...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

How Neighbours tricked fans with its emotional finale storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow from the show's series finale. How do you end a show that's never really supposed to end?. It's a dilemma that thankfully doesn't crop up too often in Soapland, but it was exactly the question faced by Neighbours boss Jason Herbison and his team this year after the long-running series was cancelled by Channel 5.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

16 Neighbours Easter Eggs in final episodes – did you spot them?

You can't accuse the Neighbours team of not having a sense of humour. Ever since the show's axing was announced in February, the episodes have been littered with funny in-jokes and references to the past. Here are 16 of the best examples from recent months. Did you spot them all?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Kym Valentine
Person
Guy Pearce
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
digitalspy.com

Verdict on the Neighbours Finale

Tonight sees the final episode of Neighbours go to air. Did it live up to your expectations? Scores out of 10, please!. It was absolutely excellent. Exceeded my expectations and more. Hugely emotional but very satisfying. The end of an era. I didn’t vote because I haven’t watched Neighibours in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours could return?

It's been reported that Beverley McGarvey, the head of Channel 10, Neighbours' Australian network, has said, it could return in some form - special one-off episodes or reunion shows. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a40754229/neighbours-slim-hope-return/. I rackon they might bring it back for a one-off-special in 3 years time for Neighbours 40th anniversary. I reckon...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Episodes#Series Finale#Aussie#Channel 10#Channel 5
digitalspy.com

Neighbours fans react to emotional finale as the show comes to an end

Neighbours finale spoilers follow. Neighbours aired its hour-long finale in the UK tonight (July 29), and it had fans of the long-time show feeling extremely emotional. The soap is ending after 37 years of being on air, and the last-ever episode lined up a whole slew of cameos from actors who returned to the series for the big send-off.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Former Neighbours star addresses finale return after 28 years away

Neighbours spoilers follow. Former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia has taken to Instagram to share some finale filming snaps and address her return for the last-ever episode, which airs tonight on Channel 5 (July 29). The actress posted a selfie with fellow Neighbours alumni Holly Valance as well as a group...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
digitalspy.com

Margot Robbie says she's "eternally grateful" to Neighbours

Oscar-nominated movie star Margot Robbie has thanked the show that started off her career — the now-finished Australian soap Neighbours. Robbie played the role of Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 and returned to the role for the soap's last ever episode on July 28. Now, Robbie has spoken about how much she owes to the iconic show in a new interview with The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?

The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing star reveals hopes to host Eurovision

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has expressed her delight that the UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and said that she hopes the event can be staged in Salford. This year, Odudu presented the United Kingdom's jury vote from Greater Manchester and she told The Mirror that...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Have some respect’: Neighbours fans irate at Home and Away adverts running during series finale

The Australian soap opera, Neighbours, has come to an end after a 37-year run.The show, which aired its final episode on Friday (29 July), has proved to be a launching pad for Australian actors on their way to superstardom, as well as a fixture in many UK homes.Viewers who hadn’t watched the series in years commented about how they had tuned in one last time to see the characters of Ramsay Street.According to social media, quite a few were shocked to see Channel 5 running adverts for rival Australian soap, Home and Away, moving to the now vacant lunchtime...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy