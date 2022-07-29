ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee announces August programs

 4 days ago
residentnews.net

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation

Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tractor Supply to start farmers market in East Arlington

Starting Aug. 6, Tractor Supply Co. in East Arlington will host a twice-monthly Saturday farmers market featuring local produce and seasonal products. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that,” said Stephen Randolph, manager of the Jacksonville (East) store at 1767 St. Johns Bluff Road S., in a news release July 22.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Government
City
Nocatee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Family law firm beginning next chapter

When two people have practiced law for a combined 101 years, it could be time for a change. A career transition, at least. Elliot Zisser, 75, marked his 50th year of practice in 2021; his wife, Carolyn, 75, passed the milestone this year. Married 51 years, the Zissers practiced with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
point2homes.com

13283 N Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32218

$1,447 - $2,330 USD / mo. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Apartment Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Community Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Building Units for 13283 N Main St. 1 Bed. 1 Bath. 45 Available. from $1,447. 2 Beds. 2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant

The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 10:00 a.m. until supplies last at the Harveys Supermarket 201 West 48th Street. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Treace Medical Concepts opens new headquarters in Nocatee

Eight years ago, John Treace set up shop in a 100-square-foot office to develop plans for a medical products company. After deciding to focus on surgical treatments for bunions and seeing a large potential market, in 2017 he moved Treace Medical Concepts Inc. and its 25 employees into a 9,000-square-foot office in the Nocatee development in Ponte Vedra.
NOCATEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro Auto leases showroom along Beach Boulevard

NAI Hallmark announced Aug. 1 it completed a lease for Cenntro Auto to move into space in Beach Boulevard Distribution Center at 11840 Beach Blvd. It will lease 12,000 square feet within a 46,000-square-foot multitenant showroom warehouse in the Southside submarket. The property is leased exclusively by NAI Hallmark. Principal...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mommypoppins.com

Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida

On a stretch of beach along the “First Coast” of Florida sits Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, two destinations not typically associated with kid-friendly fun. But amid all the retiree splendor, enterprising families will have no trouble entertaining little ones. Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida boast four seasons of fun, including award-winning beaches, destination-worthy state parks, plenty of mini golf, and a host of family-friendly dining options.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
getnews.info

Pure Harmony Medspa, located in Jacksonville Beach, FL, provides every one of its patients with state-of-the-art medical spa care

Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

