BG City Pool plans activities for Last Splash Week
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is planning activities for Last Splash Week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15-19. The activities scheduled for each day are as follows:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth...
More vandalism in City Park – dye in restrooms and burn marks on Needle Hall wooden stage and steps
Bowling Green Police Division responded to another vandalism report at City Park on Sunday morning. The latest incident involved blue hair dye spilled inside the women’s restroom near the Veterans Building. According to the police report, the dye was on the restroom floor, walls, sink and mirror. It had...
Party for the Parks fundraiser set for Sept. 23
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its annual Party for the Parks fundraiser, formerly the Wine and Cheese Social and Auction, on Sept. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation exists to support the programs...
Single tickets for Toledo Symphony, Ballet & Jazz Orchestra go o sale Aug. 1
Tickets to the 2022/2023 performance season (Sept. 10 through June 3) for the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO), Toledo Ballet, and Toledo Jazz Orchestra (TJO) spanning– will be available for purchase starting Monday, Aug. 1. Subscription packages can still be purchased by calling the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) Box Office at 419.246.8000 or by visiting toledosymphony.com and toledoballet.com.
Mary Strausbaugh
Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. Mary was a longtime member...
BG School Board offers $2,000 signing bonuses for new bus drivers
After meeting for more than three hours in executive session Monday afternoon, the Bowling Green Board of Education voted to offer $2,000 signing bonuses to anyone completing their bus driving certifications and necessary endorsements. The goal is to get enough drivers to continue offering bus transportation for any interested students...
James L Freeworth
James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
George A Knauss
Visitation for George will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. George’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, where Military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Memorial Squad and the United States Army.
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
BG man cited for OVI after hitting two bicyclists
Bowling Green Police Division made seven drunk driving arrests over the weekend, including one incident in which a reportedly intoxicated motorist struck two bicyclists. Anthony Perez, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.154. According to the police report,...
