Why Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino are supporting new-gen designers

Estée Lauder in talks to buy Tom Ford in $3 billion-plus deal, WSJ reports
Estée Lauder Companies is in talks to buy Tom Ford in a deal valuing the fashion brand from at least $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, who cited unnamed sources. Estée Lauder is "especially interested" in the beauty...
Telfar gets Beyoncé boost, but so does Hermès despite Birkin snub
"This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shit's in storage." It's the line everyone is talking about from Beyoncé's latest album, which dropped on 29 July. The album became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day by...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
