ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Why Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino are supporting new-gen designers

By Kati Chitrakorn
voguebusiness.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.voguebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
voguebusiness.com

Estée Lauder in talks to buy Tom Ford in $3 billion-plus deal, WSJ reports

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Estée Lauder Companies is in talks to buy Tom Ford in a deal valuing the fashion brand from at least $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, who cited unnamed sources. Estée Lauder is “especially interested” in the beauty...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy