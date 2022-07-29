Fall Creek murder suspect looks to change guilty plea

www.wiproud.com
Related
Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
wiproud.com
Man dies at scene of motorcycle crash in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Chippewa Falls man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday around 5 pm on County Highway X near 210th Street. Troopers say their initial investigation shows the driver, Randy Stewart, traveled off...
WSAW
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence. Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier. Court documents state...
wiproud.com
Buffalo County man rolls truck, airlifted for serious injuries
BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is in the hospital after reporting his own truck rollover crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says around midnight Saturday, Bradley Wirtala failed to make a turn on Highway 37, south of Mondovi, causing his truck to go into a ditch.
WEAU-TV 13
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Crash In Chippewa County Results In Fatality
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A crash occurred on CTH X at 20th Street in Chippewa County, Saturday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that the crash involved 1 fatality and have identified the deceased as Randy Frank Stewart, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The State Patrol says that on Saturday, July,...
wiproud.com
One dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 28-year-old man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in City Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road. Deputies say their initial investigation showed a vehicle...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
WEAU-TV 13
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County ended after seven days with the jury finding the defendant not guilty of homicide in Dunn County Circuit Court Tuesday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson was found not guilty...
Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act. Police also identified a suspect, 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls, who was taken into...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin
PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: 70-year-old Rodney Smith has been located and is safe. A missing endangered person alert is issued for a man missing from Pepin, Wis. Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing endangered person alert for 70-year-old Rodney Smith.
boreal.org
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
WEAU-TV 13
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
wiproud.com
Woman from Red Wing dies after crash in Pepin Co.
PEPIN COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Minnesota woman dies from injuries she suffered in a crash in Pepin County earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, 68-year-old Kimmyko Ly Pham of Red Wing was in a crash on July eighth. Deputies say she was backing out of...
wiproud.com
Harvesting hero: Blueberry Ridge Orchard
For generations, Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm. “All of this out here was corn or hay ground when we were young and growing up and then my dad loved farming, and he switched from having dairy cattle to beef cattle, so as we grew up, we grew up our whole lives on this farm.”
