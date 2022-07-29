Chick-Fil-A restaurant proposed in Eau Claire

www.wiproud.com
WEAU-TV 13
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fans of chicken and waffle fries, Chick-fil-A plans to open in Eau Claire. Chick-fil-A is proposing to construct a new “single story 5,000 square foot free-standing restaurant, dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities” in Eau Claire. This is according to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda.
WEAU-TV 13
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
winonapost.com
Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona
The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
WEAU-TV 13
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
wiproud.com
Buffalo County man rolls truck, airlifted for serious injuries
BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is in the hospital after reporting his own truck rollover crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says around midnight Saturday, Bradley Wirtala failed to make a turn on Highway 37, south of Mondovi, causing his truck to go into a ditch.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
wiproud.com
Man dies at scene of motorcycle crash in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Chippewa Falls man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday around 5 pm on County Highway X near 210th Street. Troopers say their initial investigation shows the driver, Randy Stewart, traveled off...
WEAU-TV 13
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
drydenwire.com
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
wiproud.com
One dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 28-year-old man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in City Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road. Deputies say their initial investigation showed a vehicle...
wiproud.com
Altoona homicide suspects named
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people are now identified as suspects in an Altoona homicide case. Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois, and Tracey Clark from Altoona is in the Eau Claire County jail on probation violations. Altoona police say they are also suspects in the death of 79-year-old Dennis...
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
