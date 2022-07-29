www.endocrinologynetwork.com
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds
Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
These Are the Top Symptoms of the New BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variant
Responsible for the majority of new COVID cases, two more variants have caught health experts’ attention: BA.4 and BA.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these variants make up 70% of U.S. cases. Based on current data, BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity, which is a...
Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert
Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
There's one crucial step to your Covid self-test you may be missing, experts say
Self-testing for coronavirus is convenient, but keeping the results to yourself can impact more than just your community. Whether your test is positive or negative, here's what to do next.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
qudach.com
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
How to spot when your cough could be an early sign of lung cancer
CAN’T stop coughing? Don’t ignore it, say experts, it could be an early sign of lung cancer. The NHS has launched a campaign calling on people to know the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, and to seek help from their GP as soon as possible if they have health worries.
Combining certain opioids and commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
About 30% of patients with chronic pain experience adverse drug interactions while taking opioids. Deposit PhotosPatients taking paroxetine or fluoxetine had a 23% higher risk of overdosing on oxycodone than those using other SSRIs.
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?
Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
scitechdaily.com
At Last! An Effective New Treatment for Chronic Back Pain
An effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system. A new treatment offers hope for people challenged with chronic back pain. It focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, and was demonstrated in a randomized controlled trial. The research was performed by scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities.
Should You Drug Test Employees?
Drug testing helps determine whether employees abuse illegal substances or prescription medications. Here are five things to consider before drug testing employees. Drug testing involves testing prospective and current employees for drug use, and it’s a fairly common practice. One study found that over half of responding companies had some type of drug testing policy in place. Here are five things you should consider before drug testing employees.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Study Uncovers Dietary Trick To Help Prevent Kidney Stones
Diets Higher in Calcium and Potassium May Help Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones. Not only can kidney stones cause excruciating pain, but they also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular disease. If you’ve experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years.
How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?
Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
Futurity
Any fiber is good fiber, just get more of it
Which kind of fiber supplement is right for you? It doesn’t really matter, researchers say. That huge array of dietary fiber supplements in the drugstore or grocery aisle can be overwhelming to a consumer. They make all sorts of health claims too, not being subject to FDA review and approval. So how do you know which supplement works and would be best for you?
MedicineNet.com
Holy Basil: Benefits for Your Brain and Body
Holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum) is different from sweet basil, which is primarily used in cooking. Holy basil is commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine and is associated with multiple health benefits. Learn about the potential health benefits of holy basil. 10 health benefits of holy basil. 1. Improves heart health. Holy...
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
MindBodyGreen
Green Tea Extract Can Lower Blood Sugar & Improve Gut Health, Reveals New Study
How do you care for your body? Eat a nutrient-dense diet? Exercise daily? Phenomenal. These are critical umbrella strategies for supporting your overall well-being, but it can be helpful to get a little more granular when caring for specific areas of your body. In particular, managing your gut health and blood sugar balance.
