Essentia’s patient drop-off/pick-up temporarily closes starting Aug. 1

redlakenationnews.com
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
cbs3duluth.com
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
boreal.org
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
boreal.org
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the overhead garage door of the structure, and fire was starting to spread to an adjacent garage.
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
rjbroadcasting.com
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
boreal.org
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body of fire had been extinguished, but...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriff: Intoxicated pilot arrested after crashing small engine plane in Sturgeon Lake
STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities responded to a small engine plane crash last Friday allegedly involving alcohol. Deputies said the Pilot, 70, of Missouri crashed on the 4000 block of Birchview Rd. in Sturgeon Lake. The Pine County 911 Communications Center received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated. He was...
Results of state investigation into Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson released
The state auditor of Minnesota released an investigative report concluding that "there is no reason" to second-guess the decisions made by the Two Harbors City Council regarding Mayor Chris Swanson. The investigation also revealed that Swanson may not have properly disclosed interests in organizations and businesses that went before the...
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
boreal.org
Severe storms this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 2, 2022. Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the main threats. Large hail to two inches in diameter is possible. There could also be some strong winds to 70 mph and perhaps a tornado, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings this evening!
perfectduluthday.com
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
boreal.org
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
