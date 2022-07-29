DNR accepting applications for several fisheries, wildlife advisory committees

From the Minnesota Department of Revenue - July 25, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Revenue today announced the establishment of an Office of Public Engagement. The new office will focus on building relationships with community leaders with an emphasis on reaching underrepresented populations. Led by new Public Engagement Director Audel Shokohzadeh, the office will enhance the department’s ability and capacity to listen, learn from, and demonstrate responsiveness to communities most impacted and rarely engaged around tax policy.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO