DNR accepting applications for several fisheries, wildlife advisory committees

DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (including Cook and Lake County)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals. Each year, the DNR proposes new special fishing regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals....
Ahead of deer hunting season, DNR talks CWD strategy
Minnesotans can now purchase their deer hunting licenses for the 2022 season. The DNR says hunters can expect a healthy deer population, with plenty of opportunities to harvest deer. “We’re excited about deer hunting this year,” said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Hunters...
No Wake Zones Lifted on Rainy Lake, Voyageurs National Park
The recovery from this year’s historic flooding in the Rainy Lake Basin continues in Koochiching County. All No Wake zones that were placed in late May have been removed. They were first established within 300 feet of shorelines, then 500 feet, to limit potential damage to buildings and infrastructure along waterways.
Department of Revenue establishes new Office of Public Engagement to create pathways toward equity
From the Minnesota Department of Revenue - July 25, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Revenue today announced the establishment of an Office of Public Engagement. The new office will focus on building relationships with community leaders with an emphasis on reaching underrepresented populations. Led by new Public Engagement Director Audel Shokohzadeh, the office will enhance the department’s ability and capacity to listen, learn from, and demonstrate responsiveness to communities most impacted and rarely engaged around tax policy.
U of M study: Without protections, many Midwest lakes will lose coldwater habitat
Morning fog lifts from Alton Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Aug. 24. Lakes across the Upper Midwest are at risk of losing oxygen-rich coldwater habitat due to climate change and nutrient pollution, according to a new University of Minnesota study. But the study, published last week...
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the date when new state laws go into effect in Minnesota. Here is a list of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that could impact you and your family.
Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night. The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home. The resident...
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, four injured after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
St. Croix Sheriff Scott. Knudson gives an update on the investigation at a press conference Sunday. Photo: Fox 9 News. Police say a 52-year-old man from Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people.
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
