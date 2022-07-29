ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bears OT Riley Reiff sees some of Joe Burrow in Justin Fields

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
Following a rough rookie season, quarterback Justin Fields is looking to take a step forward in his development in Year 2.

There are questions about Fields’ supporting cast, including unproven weapons outside of wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. But considering Fields was among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league last year, the offensive line is paramount to his success in Year 2.

Chicago added two likely starters in the days before training camp in tackle Riley Reiff and guard Michael Schofield, who filled some holes on the offensive line.

Reiff has experience working with a young quarterback. He spent the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Bengals working with rising star Joe Burrow, who came into his own in Year 2.

Reiff said that he sees some of Burrow in Fields, which is high praise from the veteran tackle.

“Joe Burrow’s an awesome guy. Tough, smart, I see a lot of that in Justin [Fields],” Reiff said. “They just come out to work every day. They’re good guys, good humans, study. They take control of it. Joe really took control of our offense last year. And I see that in Justin so far too.”

Fields is learning a new offense under Luke Getsy, which aims to showcase his skillet and what he does well. Expect Fields on the run, a strong run game, play action and showcasing his deep-ball accuracy.

While the Bears aren’t expected to be contenders in 2022, the season would be considered a win if Fields takes a step forward in his development.

