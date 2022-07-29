Governor Proclaims July 31 as The Honorable Paul S. Trible, Jr. Day

cnu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:
Trump-Endorsed Election Denier Mark Finchem Wins Arizona Secretary of State Primary
Finchem sought to overturn the 2020 election and was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he's a step away from running elections in a key swing state.
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe’s general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both of whom were on the ballot in 2018. President Jonathan Nez and Buu Nygren garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s primary among a field of 15. Whoever wins will oversee the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., and the second-highest tribal population. Both have talked about the need for economic development and extending running water and electricity to the thousands of Navajos without it. Where they differ is on the approach to moving through the coronavirus pandemic. The Navajo Nation once had one of the highest infection rates in the United States. Nez’s administration enacted tough measures to slow the spread. Movie theaters, restaurants, casinos and gyms still aren’t fully open yet, and a mask mandate remains.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
Comments / 0