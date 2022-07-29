Duluth man sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud

www.boreal.org
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home. The resident...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3) - An eviction is looming for some residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. County officials informed residents at the Country Acres mobile home park earlier this summer they would need to move by the beginning of August. Residents are packing up just days ahead...
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
VIRGINIA, MN -- Four law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries during a standoff in Virginia Friday. According to Virginia Police, it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st St. North. A resident reported a man they didn’t know broke into their home and barricaded themselves in...
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the overhead garage door of the structure, and fire was starting to spread to an adjacent garage.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
Severe storms this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 2, 2022. Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the main threats. Large hail to two inches in diameter is possible. There could also be some strong winds to 70 mph and perhaps a tornado, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings this evening!
