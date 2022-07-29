www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Rethinking Humanitarianism | Weapons as aid?
End the crisis or long may we treat the symptoms. This is the cry from Ukrainians as the Russian invasion enters a sixth month. As one guest on today’s episode puts it: “Weapons will end the killing of people, which would be the best doctor.”. But can weapons...
Broken food systems, Cuban exiles, and a deadly Uzbek crackdown: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A ‘broken’ food system and a hunger gender disparity. Global hunger levels are rising, and the food security gap between women and men continues to widen, a new UN report warns. Nearly 10 percent of the world’s population – more than 800 million people – were hit by hunger last year, according to the annual State of Food Security and Nutrition report. There has been a backslide during the COVID-19 pandemic – the proportion of people affected by hunger had been about 8 percent and holding in 2019. The gender gap is also expanding: A greater proportion of women than men went hungry last year. The report doesn’t factor in the strains on the global food system caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The climate crisis, conflict, economic shocks, and inequality are threatening global goals to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030. The sobering stats are a reminder to address a “broken” food system, said Hanna Saarinen of the anti-poverty NGO Oxfam. “It is easy to blame today’s food crisis on the war in Ukraine, but a longstanding political failure to address how we feed all the people in the world has made our food system susceptible to fragility and failure,” she added.
Haiti’s deadly descent, Libya’s flare-up, and an African diplomatic lovefest: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti’s gang violence has been an escalating problem for months but recently became even more deadly and chaotic. Between 8 and 17 July, at least 209 people were killed and 254 were injured during clashes between the rival G9 and G-Pèp gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the UN. Around half of the casualties were people with no known links to gangs. Fierce gun battles were also reported in the heart of the capital on 27 July, spilling out of usual hotspots like Martissant or shantytowns like Cité Soleil. Thousands have been displaced, but the full impact of the fighting – including casualty figures – is difficult to confirm. “No one knows how many people have been killed or wounded… nor the exact number who have fled the area,” according to a Médecins Sans Frontières report about the escalation of violence in Martissant over the past year. For more, take a look at this roundup of our recent reporting.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Why the UN Security Council must vote for Syria aid access now
The Security Council votes imminently on whether to extend a UN resolution that allows vital cross-border aid from Türkiye into northwest Syria. Without this authorisation, 4.1 million Syrians in the region – mostly women, children, and elderly people – may find themselves without the life-saving support they so desperately need.
Syria aid access resolution expires amid UN Security Council standoff
A Security Council resolution that allows the UN to deliver humanitarian aid across Turkey’s border into northwest Syria without President Bashar al-Assad’s permission expired on Sunday, as diplomats failed to come to a deal in the face of a Russian veto. Russia, which has long spoken out against...
How the focus on Ukraine is hurting other humanitarian responses
In the more than four months since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aid workers say attention, resources, and expertise have been diverted away from crises elsewhere, forcing cuts to life-saving services and interrupting the distribution of vital supplies. Now, as rates of inflation spike and supply chains falter,...
Communities defy bombs to keep schools running in Myanmar
When Biak* walked into a classroom on 1 June, the first day of Myanmar’s school year, it bore no resemblance to the one he had last set foot in more than two years prior, when he was in fourth grade. Then, he wore a green-and-white uniform and sat at...
ASIA
Key takeaways from the latest humanitarian funding data
Emergency needs are at historical highs, but available funding has largely flatlined at pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis of humanitarian financing. The Global Humanitarian Assistance report, released this week, is an annual tally of international emergency aid financing, where it comes from, where it goes, and how it gets there. This year’s report – an analysis of funding trends for 2021 – crunches the numbers to show how spending has plateaued, even while humanitarian needs soar.
Hope for grain exports, France’s new Sahel plans, and 8 billion humans: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Ukraine and Russia are one step closer to reaching an agreement that would allow exports of grain and fertiliser to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Some 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February has interrupted agricultural exports from both countries – which together provide for a third of global wheat supplies. That has caused food prices to soar and pushed millions in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and elsewhere towards hunger and, in some regions, possible starvation. A final agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be signed as soon as next week, following talks between the countries in Istanbul on 13 July – although Guterres cautioned that the deal was “not yet fully done”. Guterres proposed a deal in early June to unblock exports, but little progress was made until the talks this week.
Nowhere left to turn, part 2: In a region hit hard by COVID, the welcome for Venezuelan migrants wears thin
The vast majority of the 6 million Venezuelans who have escaped poverty, insecurity, and economic collapse in their homeland since 2015 have tried to start new lives in South America. But two years after COVID-19 led governments to close borders and enforce quarantines, many are discovering that the region is becoming a less welcoming place.
Revived M23 rebellion worsens DR Congo’s security troubles
More than 170,000 people have escaped their homes in the past four months in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo amid an offensive by a previously dormant armed group that has reignited regional tensions between Great Lakes states. For several months, the M23 rebel group has fought Congolese troops in North...
Nowhere left to turn, part 1: Venezuela’s COVID fallout leaves children dying and the poor scavenging for food
Alexandra Álvarez can still recall the exact moment council workers arrived in her street in Petare, a sprawling neighbourhood in Caracas, to distribute food rations and found her children malnourished, sick, and with hair dyspigmentation. “They told me they would take my children away because it was clear I...
Ukraine: Snapshots of a refugee crisis in flux
In the four and a half months since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the refugee crisis sparked by the war has quickly become one of the largest in the world, with more than 5.8 million people said to be displaced from the country to other parts of Europe. But behind that topline figure is a complex and blurry picture of a crisis still taking shape.
With COVID-19 vaccine targets missed, WHO sets sights on highest risk
After much of the world missed targets to vaccinate 70 percent of the population against COVID-19 by July, the World Health Organization’s new strategy prioritises health workers and older people. The WHO’s updated strategy preserves the 70 percent vaccination target the agency once called “crucial”, but places stronger emphasis...
The humanitarian fallout of DR Congo’s M23 rebellion
The return of a long dormant rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is overstretching an underfunded humanitarian relief operation and piling hardship onto communities that are already contending with dozens of other armed insurgencies. For several months, the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group has fought Congolese troops...
Is Ukraine the next tipping point for humanitarian aid reform?
Mega-crises have the potential to trigger sector-wide humanitarian reform. The aid responses to these crises are usually highly visible, attract generous levels of funding, and involve numerous and varied humanitarian responders. They also expose areas where there has been insufficient progress and where aid approaches may need a rethink. Ukraine...
Q&A: The EU’s ‘racist’ refugee system, and how to fix it
In the five months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, around 890,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Germany. That is almost identical to the number of people from Syria, Afghanistan, and elsewhere who applied for asylum in Germany in 2015, at the height of the European refugee crisis.
Playlist: WhatsApp, Lebanon?
No story is complete without a good soundtrack, so we asked the five contributors to WhatsApp, Lebanon? to share some of the music they’ve been listening to as life in Lebanon has changed. Below is a playlist curated by Afaf, Bassel, Mohamad, Roza, and Roger. It includes songs that...
Hunting for water in flood-prone Bangladesh’s drought-ridden hills
Changing climate, changing lives: This occasional series of reports from the front lines of climate change explores how extreme weather already affects millions of people in different settings around the globe, looking at both the real-world impacts and possible ways forward. BANDARBAN, Bangladesh. For the 1.6 million people who live...
