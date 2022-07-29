State Auditor: Two Harbors officials ‘acted appropriately’ with conflict of interest concerns

www.boreal.org
boreal.org
DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (including Cook and Lake County)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals. Each year, the DNR proposes new special fishing regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals....
redlakenationnews.com
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
rjbroadcasting.com
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTIP
perfectduluthday.com
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
boreal.org
boreal.org
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
cbs3duluth.com
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
boreal.org
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the overhead garage door of the structure, and fire was starting to spread to an adjacent garage.
WDIO-TV
Three people hit by vehicle, driver arrested for Hit and Run
At approximately 12:15 a.m.on Saturday July 30, Duluth Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 4th St. Three individuals were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. All three were injured. One victim, a 53-year-old male, sustained a broken leg. Another victim, a 41-year-old male, sustained...
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
boreal.org
Severe storms this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 2, 2022. Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the main threats. Large hail to two inches in diameter is possible. There could also be some strong winds to 70 mph and perhaps a tornado, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings this evening!
