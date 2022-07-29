Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus, coaching staff take action in holding players accountable

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears players are embracing the new culture in place under new head coach Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff. They’ve praised the expectations, standards and accountability from Eberflus and the coaching staff, and it’s been evident early in training camp.

That culture change has been a focal point all season, and it was especially evident during Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall. Whether it was Eberflus getting vocal with his expectations during drills or offensive coordinator Luke Getsy expressing his displeasure about the drops on offense, it’s clear that there’s accountability that wasn’t present with the previous regime.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who has trust with the new coaches, said that players have already bought in to the new culture.

“It starts with ‘Flus.’ Coach, he’s never late to a meeting, he’s probably 5-10 minutes early waiting on us to get in there, sitting in the back of the room,” Jackson said. “Just that accountability part and holding everyone accountable, everyone equally accountable. No matter if you’re Year 10, Year 2, Year 1.”

Jackson also talked about the conditioning aspect, which goes back to Eberflus getting on Jackson and his teammates for wanting to see more effort with the little things.

“Just the conditioning part,” Jackson said. “You see us out there. We fly around for however long practice is. From start to finish, we always preach that we want the first period to look like the last period, and he holds us up to that standard. Like today, we had guys not finishing through the line on one of the drills. He sent us back three times. That right there shows it’s the little things.”

