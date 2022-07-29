‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport

www.wistv.com
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle. The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a...
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than one thousand teacher vacancies across the state and the end of last school year. That number has the South Carolina Education Association concerned about what classrooms will look like this fall. Sherry East,...
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
