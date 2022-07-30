ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom

Oak Fire: Crews reach 52% containment, acreage grows to 19,240

 3 days ago

Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that has forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate and many of them to lose their homes.

The wildfire has scorched 19,240 acres since it first sparked Friday, becoming the largest wildfire California has suffered so far this year.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County.

As of Friday morning, containment is at 52%.

CAL FIRE says the Oak Fire has destroyed 163 structures. On Tuesday evening, officials said they had reopened the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park, which was shut down due to the Oak Fire.

Fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, racing against time as the fast-moving wildfire continues to burn dangerously close to over 1,000 more buildings.

An 'apocalyptic scene' was captured in Mariposa County Friday as the Oak Fire filled skies with smoke.

The Oak Fire was sparked just after 2 pm Friday near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials reduced some evacuation orders to fire advisements.

That means residents are allowed in their homes, but should be ready to leave in case flames spread further.

Areas including Triangle Road, some parts of Lushmeadows Subdivision, and all addresses on Highway 140 are now open, but only for residents who live in the area.

You can see updates and details on this evacuation map created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Areas marked in red are where residents are ordered to leave. Areas in yellow are under fire advisories.

Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

Video taken by an ABC30 crew shows huge, dark clouds of smoke rising from entire hillsides engulfed in flames.

This was the third wildfire to spread rapidly and force evacuation in the county in two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.

Several roads in Mariposa County are closed. You can find updates on the road closures on CAL FIRE's page .

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Address of evacuation centers:
  • Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

    • Animal evacuation centers:

  • Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

  • Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

  • Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

  • Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

    • Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)

    For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here .

