Numerica CU Staff Help Foster Children

Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. Heimbigner
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SYSA holds successful field day event and giveaway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Youth Sports Association held a successful field day event and give away for 125 kids on Sunday. The event was held in collaboration with Amazon, which surprised participants with free basketballs, soccer balls, and other sports equipment to take home. Representative Marcus Riccelli, who...
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A hearing is scheduled this week before a Kootenai County hearing examiner on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene Press. "I do not support the building of a cell tower...
KHQ Right Now
Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shares today that veteran firefighter and engineer, 53-year-old Dan Patterson, will not recover following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 21. SVFD says Patterson finished a 24-hour shift and headed out for a run after. "Firefighter Patterson believed in keeping himself...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
$480k grant awarded to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Rapid DNA program
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced a $480,000 Department of Justice grant to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s Rapid DNA program on Friday. The grant will help local law enforcement identify, arrest, and prosecute both violent crimes and prolific property crimes, with the goal of enhancing the Sheriff’s Office’s technical expertise, increasing the number of solved crimes in Spokane County, and reducing crimes against people and property.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thrice yearly, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) schedules service changes to address rider needs. This year, the September change is rolling out early, scheduled for Aug. 28. STA says it is "the most extensive package of service enhancements in a decade." Some quality of life changes and...
Woman Wanted Son-In-Law To Look Her In The Eyes Before She Killed Him With A Shotgun
JoAnn Goldberg Peterson was a matriarch who ruled her family. So when son-in-law Peter Zeihen got on her bad side, he paid the price. Zeihen was born in 1951 and grew up in Chewelah, Washington, a small town north of Spokane. His father owned a small farm and his mother was on the city council.
Gonzaga Climate Center giving out basketball tickets for heat survey
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Climate Center is conducting a survey to research the impact of extreme, urban heat in Spokane. The Climate Center is giving away men’s and women’s basketball tickets to a few lucky participants who fill out the survey. The organization hopes to spread...
KUOW
Spokane's embrace of missing middle housing sets up competition with Seattle
The city of Spokane has a housing shortage. That’s why this summer, the city council there unanimously passed a temporary ordinance allowing missing middle housing across the city. That means duplexes, triplexes and quads are legal wherever you can build a single-family home. Here's how it happened, and what...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pilot finally laid to rest in hometown 78 years after being shot down in WWII
It’s been 78 years, but a World War II pilot who was shot out of the Belgium skies was finally laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Spokane. U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, of Hillyard, was 25 when the C-47 Skytrain he was flying on Sept. 17, 1944, was struck by a burst of German anti-aircraft fire and went down near Retie, Belgium.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandalism by fire at Blue Grass Park
Two early morning fires today at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene have been deemed arson by fire investigators. One fire was reported at 2:45 and the other was reported at 7:45, said a news release from Coeur d’Alene Fire. Coeur d’Alene Fire and...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County COVID risk lowers to medium
Spokane County's COVID-19 risk has lowered to medium after remaining high for multiple weeks. Learn more about what this means for you and what the current numbers are on the SRHD website.
