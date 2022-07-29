6 Date Night Ideas in the OC

ocmomblog.com
irvinestandard.com
FROM FOOD NETWORK STAR TO IRVINE RESTAURATEUR
You may have seen Chef Paul Cao (and his famous Spaghetti Grilled Cheese) on TV. Cao, the owner of Burnt Crumbs at Los Olivos Marketplace, has appeared on Food Network’s “Chopped,” Cooking Channel’s “Eat St.” and “Junk Food Flip,” and Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food.” We asked the UCLA graduate why he became a chef in Irvine.
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
irvinestandard.com
ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION
When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
mouseinfo.com
REVIEW: Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package is a fun splurge for a great meal and prime viewing
Fantasmic! is an unmistakable hallmark of the Disneyland experience and if you want plan to see the show, it’s important to know that all the prime spots require a pay-for-play voucher to get into reserved viewing areas for the Fantasmic! Dining Package. Although there are FOUR different ways to score a great spot to see the show, the most premium is going to be the $89 per person ($35 per child) Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package.
irvinestandard.com
Teen’s essay is chosen as best in America
A high school junior from Irvine has been named the grand-prize winner of the national We the Students Essay Contest. Cynthia Huang earned the $7,500 grand prize after her essay topped a field of nearly 4,000 entries. Huang argued that respect is necessary for citizens to achieve a full realization of their rights.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
NBC Los Angeles
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
Big waves help build excitement as Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach
Surf City USA is living up to its name as the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing entered its fourth day in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
ocmomblog.com
5 Experience Gifts You Will Find in Orange County
The act of gift-giving is a common part of being human. Giving someone a gift is a generous act that requires thoughtfulness, intentional consideration of the receiver and financial sacrifice. For people with children, there are a myriad of instances in which this process will play out throughout the children’s lives. While gift-giving usually results in the creation or purchase of an item there is an alternative gift practice that people, especially those with children, may want to consider: giving experiences.
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown
Almost two and a half years after it was announced, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is now open and serving up its sizzling beef fare in Downtown Long Beach. The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown appeared first on Long Beach Post.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Seafood Markets for Pick Up & Delivery
With access to the Pacific Ocean and an active fishing community, Orange County definitely doesn’t lack in availability of fresh seafood. Want to get your own to make at home instead of dining out? Here’s a list of seafood markets that offer pick up and/or delivery so you can bring the freshest, high-quality seafood to your family table.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
