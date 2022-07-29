Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament Could Net You $5,000

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO