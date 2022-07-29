Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament Could Net You $5,000

kkyr.com
Win The Watermelon Idol Contest in Hope, Ar And Open for Uncle Kracker
Do you love to sing? Do you have what it takes to be the next Watermelon Idol? Here's your chance to win the title and then open for Uncle Kracker at the Hope Watermelon Festival. It's the annual Watermelon Idol Singing Competition and it's big. This is the premiere singing...
Ghostly Sightings Reported at Newton House Museum in Arkansas
Have you ever been to the Newton House Museum in El Dorado, Arkansas? Word has it that the museum may have more than old relics there, Ghosts!. According to a report from this website, GhostAholics are paranormal investigators based in Central Arkansas and after spending the night in the two-hundred-year-old house they captured some very interesting things in the Newton House Museum.
Two Texarkana Women Will Compete For Miss Arkansas in Little Rock Next Year
Last Saturday night July 16 was a big night in Hope, Arkansas and a big night for Texarkana as The Miss Southwest/Ouachita River Scholarship Competitions took place at Hempstead Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. And those two titles went to two women from Texarkana.
Free Grab-N-Go Meals for Kids Continue Through Harvest Food Bank
Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.
