Starbucks (SBUX) August weekly option IV elevated at 53 into quarter results and outlook

The Compute eXpress Link (CXL) consortium today unveiled the CXL 3.0 specification, bringing new features like support for the PCIe 6.0 interface, memory pooling, and more complex switching and fabric capabilities to bear. Overall, the new spec will support up to twice the bandwidth of recent revisions without adding any latency, all while maintaining backward compatibility with previous versions of the specification. The new specification comes as OpenCAPI, the last meaningful open competition in the CPU interconnect wars, announced yesterday that it would contribute its spec to the CXL Consortium, leaving CXL as the clear path forward for open interconnects for the industry.

COMPUTERS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO