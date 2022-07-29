Climate protesters gather at Congressional Baseball Game but celebrate Senate deal

ktbb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin Alexander
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather Jauquet
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian Holman
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. “A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who are willing to take on the big challenges, to find common ground when possible, and to put their love of country before partisan advantage,” Meijer said in a statement before The Associated Press called the race for his challenger, John Gibbs. “Though this was not the outcome we hoped for, I...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:
Nancy Pelosi sends ‘unequivocal message’ that ‘America stands with Taiwan’
Nancy Pelosi has said that her delegation’s visit is intended to send an “unequivocal message” that “America stands with Taiwan.”The speaker of the House of Representatives made the statement during a press conference in Taipei, alongside alongside Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.Ms Pelosi is the highest-ranking US representative to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting strong warnings from China.Republican lawmakers offered rare praise for the speaker for her visit in defiance of Chinese opposition.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensionsNancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’Taiwan says several Chinese jets flew close to island after Pelosi's arrival
Trump-Endorsed Election Denier Mark Finchem Wins Arizona Secretary of State Primary
Finchem sought to overturn the 2020 election and was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he's a step away from running elections in a key swing state.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
Stephen Colbert Drops An F-Bomb On 'Insane' Republican Candidates
The "Late Show" host shows just how awful some GOP candidates are.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m Ukraine border crossings since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez leads a crowded field of candidates
Jonathan Nez, the incumbent Navajo Nation president, was on his way to a first-place finish in Tuesday's primary elections, pulling in over 17,000 votes. Buu Nygren was polling in second place, with over 12,800 votes, setting the stage for November's general election. The two candidates were leading a crowded field of 15 candidates. Nez said he believes...
