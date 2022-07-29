Click here to read the full article. Roku fell well short of Wall Street financial forecasts for the second quarter — and the streaming platform saw the number of hours streamed by customers drop from Q1. The company had 63.1 million active accounts as of the end of Q2, adding 1.8 million in the period, beating analyst forecasts. Customers in the quarter streamed 20.7 billion hours, a decrease of 200 million hours from last quarter. Shares of Roku tumbled more than 25% in after-hours trading on the miss, and following the company’s projection of only 3% top-line growth for the third quarter. Click...

