Technology

Benzinga

Bank Of America Cuts Roku's Price Objective, Stock Still Down More Than 20%

As component shortages and supply chain constraints persist, Roku Inc. ROKU is prioritizing account acquisition, shipping costs and absorbing materials which is causing negative margins, according to Bank of America. The Roku Analysts: Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating while reducing the price objective from $145...
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Strecker Backe initiates coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Uber (UBER) option IV elevated into quarter results and outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) August weekly 23 straddle priced for a move of 12% into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on August 2.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
StreetInsider.com

Brunswick Corp (BC) PT Raised to $88 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Atlantic Equities Downgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney downgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CNBC

Roku plunges 23% after missing earnings

Shares of Roku closed down 23% on Friday, a day after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed both top and bottom-line estimates. The company posted earning losses of 82 cents per share and revenues of $764 million, both well below consensus estimates, as the ad sales and device sales remain under pressure.
StreetInsider.com

Abbvie (ABBV) PT Lowered to $170 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Variety

Roku Misses Q2 Estimates as Streaming Hours Dip From Prior Quarter

Click here to read the full article. Roku fell well short of Wall Street financial forecasts for the second quarter — and the streaming platform saw the number of hours streamed by customers drop from Q1. The company had 63.1 million active accounts as of the end of Q2, adding 1.8 million in the period, beating analyst forecasts. Customers in the quarter streamed 20.7 billion hours, a decrease of 200 million hours from last quarter. Shares of Roku tumbled more than 25% in after-hours trading on the miss, and following the company’s projection of only 3% top-line growth for the third quarter. Click...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Embecta (EMBC) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $33.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Embecta click here. For more ratings news on Embecta click here. Shares of Embecta closed at $29.43 yesterday.
