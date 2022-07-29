ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey 101.5

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Colombia Kaliente, Englewood, NJ

Colombia Kaliente, a bakery, bar, and grill, has opened in Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes apps, salads, chicken, seafood, meats, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, arepas, baked goods and more — with service covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. A liquor license provides a bar featuring sangria, margaritas and mojitos. It’s...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More

Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
NEWARK, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
point2homes.com

671 White Plains Road, Eastchester, Westchester County, NY, 10709

Spectacular and spacious multi-level home in the heart of Eastchester. Convenient and short walk to schools, shops, restaurants and the Lake Isle Country Club. Grand entrance on the lower level which features a living room, home office, rec room, bathroom and direct access to the beautifully landscaped backyard and covered patio. Use LL as a living space, or easily convert it to a mother-in-law apartment if desired. The substantial main level features an inviting living room and never-used fireplace, dining room with balcony, half bath and a modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary bedroom suite has custom built cabinetry, an ensuite primary bath with soaking tub and a spacious walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a finished bonus room complete the upper floor with an additional full bathroom. Natural light and hardwood floors abound throughout the immaculate 2900 sq ft home. Don't miss the chance to call this move-in ready home your own!
EASTCHESTER, NY
untappedcities.com

Economy Candy: Celebrating 85 Years as NYC’s Legendary Candy Emporium

During the Great Depression, demand for shoe and hat repair at a shop on the corner of Rivington and Essex was low. Outside the store though, a small candy pushcart run by the same owners attracted customers craving sweets during the tumultuous era. By 1937, candy bars replaced repair tools in the corner shop now known as Economy Candy. The sweet shop’s name is inspired by the unexpected success of the candy pushcart outside the shoe and hat repair shop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

