Amazon.com (AMZN) PT Raised to $200 at Canaccord Genuity; 'Stabilizing demand outweighs inflationary pressures'

Uber continued to build momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and gross bookings hit an an all-time high as anxiety over COVID-19 eased. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase compared with the same time last year. That's about 21 million trips per day, on average.

