Recovery efforts underway after Eastern Kentucky flooding. Here's how you can help

Flood Updates: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise
KENTUCKY — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
PHOTOS: Deadly flash floods devastate eastern Kentucky
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows, leaving vehicles in useless piles, crunching runaway equipment and piles of debris against bridges and swamping homes and businesses. “It is devastating,” Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN on Friday before touring...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Longwood church host workshop to help those in need
Inflation, rent prices and the overall cost of living are all problems that many Central Floridians are working to overcome right now. Pastor Joe Jones Jr. is working to help people in his community navigate their financial life. His church offers credit assistance and help with real estate issues. He...
States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona. When lottery sales soar, players holding the golden ticket aren’t the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that money to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest will result in more funding for their own causes.
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Program created to honor Jordan Belliveau, Bucs host military members and thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Atmospheric moisture is increasing so our scattered thunderstorm chances will be returning. Expect Monday to start sunny but end with a 30 percent coverage of scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s inland.
H-E-B announces more locations to open in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — Texas-based grocery store H-E-B has extended its reach across the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex once again by purchasing land in Rockwall near Lake Ray Hubbard. The news follows the company’s job fair for its locations in Plano and Frisco, which have yet to open. Before the...
