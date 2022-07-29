Thai Central Bank Likely to Hike Rate Next Month, Ups GDP Outlook - Official

money.usnews.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Pakistan Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
U.S. Air Force Plane Headed for Taiwan After South China Sea Detour
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if...
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
Several Chinese Warplanes Fly Close to Median Line of Taiwan Strait - Source
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day. The source said...
Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew. The company's net profit reached $936 million. Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous...
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
Iran Nuclear Chief: We Have Technical Means to Produce Atom Bomb, No Intention of Doing So
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb but has no intention of doing so, Mohammad Eslami, head of the country's atomic energy organisation, said on Monday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. Eslami reiterated comments made by Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme...
Russia Backs China Over 'Provocative' Pelosi Visit to Taiwan
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia backed China on Tuesday over an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning Washington that such a provocative trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden against playing...
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report
KALGOORLIE, Australia (Reuters) -Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is...
U.S. State Department OKs Potential Sale to Greece of Follow-On Support for Helicopters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said. The...
AMD Posts Q3 Sales Outlook Below Wall St, Data Center Growth Remains Strong
(Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel,...
Taiwan Visit Caps Nancy Pelosi's Long History of Confronting Beijing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi angered China's government by showing up in Tiananmen Square and unfurling a banner honoring dissidents killed in the 1989 protests. On Tuesday, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan...
