ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thai Central Bank Likely to Hike Rate Next Month, Ups GDP Outlook - Official

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Johnson
US News and World Report

U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei

HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan

America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Thai Central Bank Likely#The Bank Of Thailand#The Federal Reserve
US News and World Report

U.S. Air Force Plane Headed for Taiwan After South China Sea Detour

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Several Chinese Warplanes Fly Close to Median Line of Taiwan Strait - Source

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day. The source said...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew. The company's net profit reached $936 million. Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Thailand
US News and World Report

Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

Russia Backs China Over 'Provocative' Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia backed China on Tuesday over an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning Washington that such a provocative trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden against playing...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report

KALGOORLIE, Australia (Reuters) -Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is...
AUSTRALIA
US News and World Report

U.S. State Department OKs Potential Sale to Greece of Follow-On Support for Helicopters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Greece of follow-on support for S-70 helicopters for an estimated cost of $162.07 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. Greece's request includes aircraft spares, repair parts, components and accessories to support the helicopters, the Pentagon said. The...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

AMD Posts Q3 Sales Outlook Below Wall St, Data Center Growth Remains Strong

(Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Visit Caps Nancy Pelosi's Long History of Confronting Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi angered China's government by showing up in Tiananmen Square and unfurling a banner honoring dissidents killed in the 1989 protests. On Tuesday, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy