2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events

County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
Have you gotten through your summer reading list and want to get set with more reading material for the fall and winter months? Then, you may be in luck with an exciting book lovers bonanza this weekend in Galena, Illinois!. The Friends of Galena Public Library is readying for a...
I remember being in 4-H and every year looking forward to the county fair. For me and the area I grew up in, this was my opportunity to show my not-so-ag-centered community a glimpse into the agriculture world. However, over in Dubuque, livestock exhibits are closed off from the public...
Dubuque County Conservation has been making steady progress in developing its canoeing and kayaking infrastructure, with the intended destination of a full, countywide water trail in the coming years.
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June,...
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
If you enjoy food, learning about food, and new and enriching experiences, there's a masters program calling your name. However, in this case, it's not an arduous, expensive, multi-yearlong program!. The Dubuque County Master Foodie Program, offered by Dubuque County ISU Extension & Outreach, consists of five sessions starting on...
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself has reopened. Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened for day use Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. A temporary memorial site will be located...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As people from all over the Midwest hiked throughout the Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Schmidt family was on the minds of many. Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were all killed at the campground at the Maquoketa Caves. The cave remained closed as the rest of the park opened Thursday for visitors.
Whitney Hemmer is here with this week's Fareway Cooking segment to show you what's worth the hype and what you should skip putting in your cart. Some people living in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood say construction is bringing more traffic to their neighborhood, creating some safety concerns. Iowa DNR...
Dubuque County Reaches HIGH COVID-19 Community Level. The CDC changed Dubuque County's COVID-19 Community Level to HIGH on Thursday, July 28. Dubuque County is now one of 18 Iowa counties at this level. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on...
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
Earlier this week, it was announced that country superstar Lainey Wilson would not perform at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa. Wilson tweeted to fans that she could not fulfill her commitment due to an unspecified family emergency. But, as disappointing as that may be to her fans, another performer is ready to step into the spotlight.
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career as an artist? Or perhaps dreamt of becoming a fine art painter like the legendary Bob Ross from (PBS) Public Television?. You know, the soft-spoken guy who guided viewers step-by-step toward painting a mountain valley landscape full of happy trees?. If so,...
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
