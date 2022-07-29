Postal Connections® “Seals The Deal” With a PackageHub® Strategic Alliance

www.franchising.com
D1 Training Announces Partnership with Dashr, Set to Strengthen Scholastic Programs with Revolutionary Technology
Fitness Franchise to Roll Out New Technology to Better Measure Performance and Drive Results. As D1 Training aims to set a new bar when it comes to scholastic training. This partnership will directly benefit D1’s scholastic athletes by measuring performance with results that are simple to integrate, accurately measured, and consistent throughout the system. These results will aid coaches in prescribing the proper training for their athletes to meet desired goals.
