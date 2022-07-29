Mantua woman fatally shot in the neck in Mill Creek

phl17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phl17.com
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
1 Dead In Shooting Outside Delco Bar: Police
A man was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Delaware County, authorities said. Responding officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Jack Sr. 501 Bar on East 7th Street in Chester around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said. The unidentified victim was taken...
fox29.com
Police: Three suspects flee after double shooting leaves two men critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition, and three men are on the run after shots were fired in a daytime shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Both victims were reportedly shot multiple times on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday. A 27-year-old man suffered multiple...
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
phl17.com
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
phl17.com
10-month-old baby, teen shot by a man who was angry at the family: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal...
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
NBC Philadelphia
154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome
Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
phl17.com
Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
Police release surveillance image of possible accomplice linked to armed Fairmount robberies
STRING OF ROBBERIES: Over the past several weeks there have been approximately 10 gunpoint robberies in the Fairmont section of the city, several of which took place in broad daylight.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia carjackings: Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
PHILADELPHIA - There have been over 750 carjackings in Philadelphia through the first seven months of the year, according to data obtained by FOX 29 from a law enforcement source. The report found that of the 758 total carjackings in Philadelphia between the start of 2022 and July 31, more...
phl17.com
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
Comments / 0