Mantua woman fatally shot in the neck in Mill Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO