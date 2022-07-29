springfieldbusinessjournal.com
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Taylorville Kroger sealed for asbestos removal
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has sealed the Taylorville Kroger on Bidwell Street because of improper asbestos removal. According to the IEPA, they received a complaint on Friday about demolition taking place inside Kroger. IEPA inspectors found SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, was removing asbestos in the grocery store. The inspectors […]
WCIA
The Little Farm at Weldon Springs
Anna with The Little Farm at Weldon Springs raises chickens, ducks, and geese and provides excellent care to them. We grow a wide variety of vegetable crops in a very small space (2500 sq. ft.), which we are transitioning to a deep-mulch no-till system for the coming season. As a...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Champaign Fire battles house fire Monday afternoon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to a house Monday afternoon to extinguish a fire that started in the attic. The fire happened at 1220 Gertrude Avenue just before 2 p.m. A neighbor reported fire coming from the single-story house and arriving firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the eaves of […]
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
Effingham Radio
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76, of Louisville, Illinois, passed from this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her daughters, Sondra and Angela by her side at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She entered this life on December 15, 1945, to the late Clifford Thomas and Lucille Harris of Clay City.
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Herald & Review
Vendors flourish on busy Saturdays at Central Park Farmers Market
DECATUR — On Saturday mornings, Tina Sager is on the road by 4:30 a.m. She needs to get up as early as possible so she can make the two-hour trip north from Kell, the Marion County village where her family owns and operates Sager Farms, to Decatur in time to get set up and prepared for the Farmers Market.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
