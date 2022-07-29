Bicyclist critically injured after a Ford Taurus struck him on Walnut Street

phl17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
Police respond to 2 separate deadly shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man dead in West Philadelphia and a woman dead in Frankford on Tuesday night. At around 7:31 p.m., police say they responded to the 5400 block of Pearl Street where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
10-month-old baby, teen shot by a man who was angry at the family: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal...
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Crews respond to Friday evening fire in downtown Ardmore
LOWER MERION – A fire broke out in downtown Ardmore Friday night, causing a brief interruption in the evening restaurant scene. According to officials, firefighters from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore were called to 11 Cricket Avenue Friday night at 7:24 on the report of a fire alarm.
Philadelphia carjackings: Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
PHILADELPHIA - There have been over 750 carjackings in Philadelphia through the first seven months of the year, according to data obtained by FOX 29 from a law enforcement source. The report found that of the 758 total carjackings in Philadelphia between the start of 2022 and July 31, more...
Philadelphia police, Ephiphay Fellowship Church hosts a guns down gloves up program
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department and the Ephiphay Fellowship Church will host a boxing and mentoring program for children 10-17 years old. The program will strengthen the mind and body every Wednesday and Friday, building confidence and resolving conflict without using guns or weapons. Boxing equipment is provided, and program participants receive a weekly incentive stipend.
Young boy seriously injured after falling out second-floor window in Fishtown
Police say the boy was in a bedroom playing with two siblings, a 7-year-old and 11-month-old, when he fell out of a second-story window.
Hundreds gather to remember West Philadelphia woman killed while dropping off her grandchild
PHILADELPHIA - Friends and family came out Sunday to remember a West Philadelphia woman who was the life of the party. It was a somber celebration, after police say 54-year-old Mary Johnson was found bleeding in the road after being shot in the neck Thursday. Mary Johnson, or MJ as...
