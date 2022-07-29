Soil Provides Clues to How Habitats Recover After Wildfires

www.laboratoryequipment.com
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
kunc.org
New 'forever chemicals' guidelines force Front Range communities to examine their drinking water
Communities across the Front Range are retesting their water, anticipating levels of "forever chemicals" well above new federal guidelines. A group of chemicals known as per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, and commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” has been linked to various health risks, including liver and kidney damage, reduced birth weight, and cancer.
Protected alpine tundra damage stops ski resort expansion
After a construction company damaged protected alpine tundra at a ski resort in Colorado's high country, the expansion project they were conducting has been stopped until further notice.
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
EPA orders Weld County gas plants to pay $3.25 million
The EPA has reached a $3.25 million settlement with a company accused of exceeding emissions standards at its Weld County natural gas plants.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal
After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Colorado animal shelter reaches capacity, offers 50% off adoptions
The Foothills Animal Shelter, in Golden, is offering 50 percent off all adoption fees this weekend, according to an announcement from the organization on Friday. The shelter is currently housing over 100 dogs, cats, and other pets that are waiting to be adopted, according to its website. The 50 percent...
Westword
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
The Somewhere Else land of miners, hippies, music stars and a frozen dead guy | Colorful Colorado
NEDERLAND • Let’s start with the frozen dead guy. It’s a fine place to start, because if you’ve heard about Nederland, chances are it’s because you’ve heard about the frozen dead guy, he of the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, which is probably Colorado’s weirdest festival.
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
i-70scout.com
CPW to discuss license allocation and preference points, among other hunting and fishing topics, at next Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus
DENVER – An important public meeting where Colorado Parks and Wildlife will discuss hunting license allocation and preference points with hunters, among a host of other topics, will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus. That meeting will be held in-person from 6-8 p.m. on...
How to deadhead plants the right way
DENVER — The entire purpose of a plant is to reproduce. Flowers don't care if we think they're pretty or smell good. They exist to bloom, attract pollinators, set seed to start a new generation. It's the job of gardeners to thwart the seed making process by deadheading. The...
We’re Not Shocked to Learn This Colorado City is a Hipster City
With so many reasons to move to Colorado, we didn't factor in how great of a spot we are for "hipsters." One Colorado city is a Top 10 best places for hipsters in the entire country. Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best Place For Hipsters. What is a hipster? According...
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
RTD trains and buses are free during August
Starting Monday people will be able to hop on an RTD bus or train for free. The transit service and dozens of others are offering free rides for the entire month of August.
