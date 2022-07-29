East Texas Symphony Orchestra performs 'Jazz Night' at True Vine Brewing Co.

www.inforney.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
Best Shots July 31
Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph runs a photo page called Best Shots. The page combines our favorite staff photographs of the week along with reader-submitted pictures. Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com for a chance to be included on the page. Please include the first and last name...
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Mosaic Market brings out unique local vendors
Mosaic Market brought out unique local vendors that offered baked goods, art, clothes, jewelry and more Saturday morning. The market is held on the last Saturday in summer months. True Vine Brewing Co. hosts the event and offers drinks and brunch from Sola Bread Co. Among those at the market...
KLTV
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
31st Annual Corporate Spelling Bee to benefit Literacy Council of Tyler
The Literacy Council of Tyler will host its 31st Annual Corporate Spelling Bee on Tuesday. The Spelling Bee serves as the signature fundraising event for the Literacy Council of Tyler. Business representatives from the community will once again compete to take home the coveted LCOT Spelling Bee trophy. 16 teams...
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX, Nearly 485 Acres for Sale, $19 Million
Chances are pretty good that you've been to The Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX. From music festivals and massive charity events the family-owned and operated has hosted many great functions. So you may be surprised, or possibly excited, to learn that 485 acres of the park are now...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
East Texas Speakers Forum postpones Col. Martha McSally event in Marshall
A planned speaking event this week in Marshall featuring the nation’s first female combat fighter pilot has been postponed. The East Texas Speakers Forum said the planned Thursday event with Martha McSally has been delayed “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”. Tickets bought for the original date...
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.
KLTV
Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Fred Douglas Alumni Association has been up and running since 1979. On Saturday, students gathered to celebrate and reminisce about the legacy of their former high school. “Get them to come back remember their history that’s why you hear a lot of chatter going on...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
Tour Tyler Texas reflects on the life of Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins, character of Farina in 105 Our Gang films
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins (August 9, 1920 - July 26, 1980) was a child actor, who portrayed the character of Farina in 105 Our Gang short films from 1922 to 1931.
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tyler metro area
(STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited […]
ktbb.com
UT Tyler, TJC collaborate for free tuition program
TYLER – Tyler Junior College has the Promise Program; which offers free tuition to East Texas students. According to our news partner KETK, TJC is partnering with UT Tyler to reach out to more students and communities in East Texas. Both schools will work together to help families by offering free tuition and make education affordable for their student in getting a degree. Promise Program student Marie Salazar said “I wanted to be part of the program because it was my saving grace, and its lifted so much weight off my shoulders”. School officials feel having more access to higher learning will create a better community.
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
