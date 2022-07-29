Digital Dara: Friday, July 29

kdvr.com
Related
KDVR.com
Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard
A new billboard on Federal Boulevard in Southwest Denver is taking aim at youth gun violence in the area. Kim Posey reports.
KDVR.com
Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards
Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of...
KDVR.com
Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver park
Vicente Arenas is following a tragic story out of northwest Denver Monday morning. Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver …. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent...
KDVR.com
New messaging for youth violence
You may notice new billboards that are raising awareness against teen gun violence in southwest Denver. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom of dead woman shares details of their final talks. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot
CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
KDVR.com
Yes, Californians made Colorado unaffordable
Deep-pocketed transplants played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, as well as national prices. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting
The Denver Police Department has released video from a driver who witnessed a deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue is setting a goal to get more women involved in the department. That's why they're hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite interest in firefighting for young girls.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDVR.com
Camp Spark ignites young girls' interests in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue has set a goal to get more women involved in the department, which is why they're now hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite young girl's interest in firefighting. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
Special package stolen from teenager's porch
A Broomfield teenager saved up for months for a special package only to have it picked up by a porch pirate. Courtney Fromm reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado...
KDVR.com
Co-pilot falls from Colorado registered plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
KDVR.com
Family remembers woman found dead on Boulder trail
Alexis Baca was found dead at Realization Point in Boulder, she leaves behind her mother and 1-year-old daughter. Rogelio Mares reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter
The mother of 25-year-old Alexis Baca shares what her daughter told her before she was found dead near a Boulder County trailhead. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child. Vicente Arenas reports.
KDVR.com
Low 90s and afternoon rain chance
Monday will build up slowly to the low 90s with a 10% chance of rain this afternoon. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
KDVR.com
Rebelry Boutique Showcases the Hottest Trends This Season
If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms possible
Temperatures returned to the 90s across most of metro Denver and the Front Range on Saturday. Dave Fraser forecasts. Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms …. Camp Spark ignites young girls’ interests in firefighting. Special package stolen from teenager’s porch. Teenage girl’s package stolen by a porch pirate...
TABOR refunds: To spend or to save?
TABOR refunds — even in the face of inflation — should knock out sizable chunks of a monthly budget if put mostly to the necessities.
KDVR.com
Warm temperatures, scattered storms here to stay
Better chances for storms will move in this week with temperatures staying hot. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video:...
KDVR.com
New DougCo superintendent talks priorities
The new superintendent of Douglas County School District, Erin Kane, spoke with FOX31 about her priorities for her first school year at the helm. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Comments / 0