ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Digital Dara: Friday, July 29

KDVR.com
 4 days ago
kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards

Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver park

Vicente Arenas is following a tragic story out of northwest Denver Monday morning. Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver …. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New messaging for youth violence

You may notice new billboards that are raising awareness against teen gun violence in southwest Denver. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom of dead woman shares details of their final talks. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot

CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
NIWOT, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schlereth
KDVR.com

Special package stolen from teenager's porch

A Broomfield teenager saved up for months for a special package only to have it picked up by a porch pirate. Courtney Fromm reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado...
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dara#Murder#Police Shooting#King Soopers#Capitol Hill
KDVR.com

Low 90s and afternoon rain chance

Monday will build up slowly to the low 90s with a 10% chance of rain this afternoon. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rebelry Boutique Showcases the Hottest Trends This Season

If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms possible

Temperatures returned to the 90s across most of metro Denver and the Front Range on Saturday. Dave Fraser forecasts. Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms …. Camp Spark ignites young girls’ interests in firefighting. Special package stolen from teenager’s porch. Teenage girl’s package stolen by a porch pirate...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Warm temperatures, scattered storms here to stay

Better chances for storms will move in this week with temperatures staying hot. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video:...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy