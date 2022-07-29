Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Maybe it is something about the air in Scotland. Only two weeks after Cameron Smith came from four shots back of two overnight leaders to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews, Ayaka Furue did the same to claim the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Indeed, the diminutive 22-year-old from Japan went two better than Smith’s closing 64 over the Old Course. Ten birdies dotted Furue’s bogey-free final round over the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links, a best-of-the-week 62 that took her to a 21-under-par 267 aggregate that turned out to be three shots better than anyone else in the field could manage.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO