Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Golf Digest
 4 days ago
www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 68

Carolina Granny
3d ago

The Saudis are buying our Golf and China is buying our Farmland! At this rate within 10 years there won’t be anything left to call America.🤦🏻🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏾🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(7)
25
sunshine63
3d ago

Trump needs to be jailed for using the Presidential Seal all over the Golf course he’s no longer president and it’s against the law to do that

Reply(8)
49
it's not me.
3d ago

money bends principles. Money makes backbiting easy. Just ask Mr.Praisemedent, the consummate master skullduggery. Power and profit are his obsession. Nothing else matters.

Reply
14
