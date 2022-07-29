ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Her publicists in London said in a statement Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.” The publicists accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Shakira’s Spanish public relations team said earlier this week that the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Michael Hunt
3d ago

This sounds misreported. It’s highly unlikely that tax money was generated off her work solely in Spain in that short a period of time. Doesn’t add up.

gary pilsitz
3d ago

I'm pretty sure some other country would offer her asylum and eventual citizenship.Spain killing their golden goose, again.

Jess Dent
3d ago

Just because someone buys a house, doesn't mean they live there. She travels 10 months or more out of the year. where are her accountants? Where are people who live there. Her kids or a nanny and her kids. let her know what she needs needs to do. stop trying to put people out lukr that. she has an attorney. it called contact. wtf is wrong with people.

