Brea Benson to take on rowing at The Ohio State University

mahometdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla Chiu
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Illini hosting high-level trio of hoops visitors on Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood & Co. are kicking off the month of August with a bang on the visit front. Montverde Academy rising sophomore Bryce Heard tweeted that he will be visiting Champaign on Monday. The Chicago native and Mac Irvin Fire product is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN.
mahometdaily.com
Corey Cebulski to join track and field program at Millikin University
Corey Cebulski is coming out of retirement. The 2019 Mahomet-Seymour graduate – a multi-sport standout with the Bulldogs – is returning to competitive athletics as he prepares for his transfer from Parkland College to Millikin University, in Decatur. An incoming junior, Cebulski has been recruited to join the...
Fisher cancels varsity football this fall
FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
mahometdaily.com
Claybrooke posts high score at Lake of the Woods Junior Open
Upcoming Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Reis Claybrooke posted the low score on Thursday (July 28) in the annual Lake of the Woods Junior Open golf tournament. Claybrooke, 15, carded an 18-hole round of 71 to win the 14-15-year-old boys’ division. He finished three shots in front of runner-up Canton Wesch, 14,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahometdaily.com
Classic Plumbing hiring Lead Office Administrator
Classic Plumbing, a local plumbing company in Mahomet, Illinois is seeking a dynamic and diligent full time Lead Office Administrator. The ideal candidate is a hard-working professional able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure. This person will be comfortable working with a high degree of attention to detail, discretion, as well as incorporating new and effective ways to achieve better results. Must be a team player, posses excellent customer service skills, along with being dependable.
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
WAND TV
Police: Woman accused of killing another woman during 'physical altercation' at hotel
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been charged with murder after police said she killed another woman during a physical altercation at a Rantoul hotel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Shelby M. Rix, 27, of Rantoul was pronounced dead in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department at 12:48 PM on August 1, 2022.
WAND TV
Man sentenced to prison for shooting pregnant girlfriend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man will spend 7 years in prison for shooting his pregnant girlfriend. Court record indicate, in June, Desmond Godbolt, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend in May 2021. The shooting happened near the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mahometdaily.com
CCFPD working to reduce carbon emissions
In efforts to preserve and restore the area, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD) is buckling down on emissions and taking measures into their own hands. With time and consistency, emissions like carbon dioxide eventually begin to build up in the Earth’s atmosphere. In return, the build up creates a blanket of sorts that traps the heat in the planet.
Comments / 1