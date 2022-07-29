Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer

y105fm.com
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
Rochester Home Catches on Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a structure fire in a northwest neighborhood Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the 1150 block of Knoll Court NW shortly after 8 p.m. A news release from the fire department says the first engines on the scene saw the fire coming from the roof on the back side of the house.
Neighbors Will Gather in Rochester Tonight For ‘Night to Unite’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Alex Gurski was traveling east in Dakota when he left the road, entered the ditch and rolled near the Center St. overpass around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Big Send-Off for Red Wing Boy After Terrifying Boating Accident
There was a terrifying boating accident back in June on the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. In the accident, there was a five-year-old boy from Red Wing, Minnesota who was terribly injured and was brought to Mayo Clinic. It was definitely a scary time for his family. The little boy's...
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
Last Call For Tilly’s Bar and Grill in Oronoco?
I made an offer to purchase the property, but unfortunately, it was declined. It does sadden me to walk away. Rent prices and higher property taxes are the reason why a popular bar and restaurant just north of Rochester will either be closing or will have new ownership soon. The news was posted to the business's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. You can read the owner's full statement below.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Direct Balloting for Aug. 9 Election Underway in Olmsted County
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Direct balloting for the August 9 Special Election and Primary got underway in Olmsted County Tuesday. Direct balloting gives in-person voters the chance to place their absentee ballots into the tabulator. Absentee voters can also place their filled out ballot in an envelope in the ballot tabulator. Officials say those ballots will be processed at a later time during the direct balloting period.
